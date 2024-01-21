SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,397 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 924,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.58. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.61.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
