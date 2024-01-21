SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.
Insider Activity at Carrols Restaurant Group
In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
