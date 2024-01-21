SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.