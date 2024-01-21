SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,057 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.