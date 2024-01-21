SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 35,816 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In related news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $161,513.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,369,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,433.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $430,417 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.