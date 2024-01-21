SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,628 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 83.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 263.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

