SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $80,000 in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 55.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $1.90 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

