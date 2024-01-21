SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $83,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 161,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $251.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

