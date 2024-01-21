SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $90,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AUR opened at $3.10 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

