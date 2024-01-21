SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $92,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Organogenesis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 47.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 64.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Organogenesis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.74 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $493.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

