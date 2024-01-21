SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CTLP opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $479.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
