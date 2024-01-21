SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Up 2.2 %

HLLY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.