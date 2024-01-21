SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 13,333 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,103 shares of company stock worth $781,047 in the last ninety days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

