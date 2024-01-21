SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $100,000 Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FNLC stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

