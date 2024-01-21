SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $89,000 Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 63.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio Profile

(Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.