SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LINC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 215,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $37,882.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Further Reading

