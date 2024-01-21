SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Precigen by 198.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Precigen by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 39.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 745,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

