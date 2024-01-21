Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 497.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $49.93 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

