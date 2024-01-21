Shweta Maniar Sells 6,399 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. Research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

