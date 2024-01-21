Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 7.6 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

