Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,269,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,269,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,803 shares of company stock worth $10,569,968. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

