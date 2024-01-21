Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 326.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.72% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

