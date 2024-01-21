Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

