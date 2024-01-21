Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.