Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $31,127,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

