Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 23,136 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

