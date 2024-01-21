SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th.

SMRT stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $668.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 663.72 and a beta of 2.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

