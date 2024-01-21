Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) COO Sells $282,796.18 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $282,796.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 326,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,526.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.