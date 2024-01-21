SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.37

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 2546971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.