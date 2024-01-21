Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $134,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

