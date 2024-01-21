Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

