State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.31, but opened at $79.90. State Street shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 766,801 shares trading hands.
The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on State Street
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.