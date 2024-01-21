State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.31, but opened at $79.90. State Street shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 766,801 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

