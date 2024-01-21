Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $75.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

