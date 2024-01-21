Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.66 on Friday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

