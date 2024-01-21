StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.