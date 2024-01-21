StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 102.78% and a negative net margin of 89.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.