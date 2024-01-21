StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 102.78% and a negative net margin of 89.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Esports
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.