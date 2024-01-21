StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.