StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
