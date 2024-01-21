StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.