Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $142.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

