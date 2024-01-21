Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $30,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,322.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $257.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

