Strs Ohio Has $510,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toast were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

