Strs Ohio Sells 5,900 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $122.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

