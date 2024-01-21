Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,005 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $196.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

