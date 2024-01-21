Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $181.56 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 128.61%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

