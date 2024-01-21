Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.