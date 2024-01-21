Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

