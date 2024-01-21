Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $423.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.07. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.