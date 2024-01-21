Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $423.36 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.