Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $396.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $396.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $423.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $283.07. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

