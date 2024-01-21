Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 2861736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.48 ($0.13).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of £36.88 million, a PE ratio of -349.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.42.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

