Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $134.22 and a one year high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

